EPD: Vehicle stolen from D-Patrick Ford dealership
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police reports that a vehicle was stolen from D-Patrick Ford in Evansville on Monday.
According to Evansville Police, officers arrived at the D-Patrick Ford dealership on 1100 Walnut Street in regards to a vehicle that was stolen Monday afternoon.
Officials say the reporter stated that they noticed a signature on the paperwork for the vehicle was off and called the buyer of the car back.
Police say the buyer claimed that he had never bought a vehicle from the reporter.
Officials say police gave the reporter a case number.
The vehicle make and model has not been released at this time.
