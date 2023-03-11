Polar Plunge
EPD: Vehicle stolen from D-Patrick Ford dealership

(KFVS)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police reports that a vehicle was stolen from D-Patrick Ford in Evansville on Monday.

According to Evansville Police, officers arrived at the D-Patrick Ford dealership on 1100 Walnut Street in regards to a vehicle that was stolen Monday afternoon.

Officials say the reporter stated that they noticed a signature on the paperwork for the vehicle was off and called the buyer of the car back.

Police say the buyer claimed that he had never bought a vehicle from the reporter.

Officials say police gave the reporter a case number.

The vehicle make and model has not been released at this time.

