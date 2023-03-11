Polar Plunge
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges

29-year-old James Moore III.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on drug and theft charges Thursday night in Evansville.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue just before 6 p.m. Thursday night to serve a felony warrant to James Moore III.

Officials say when they knocked on Moore’s door a young woman answered and told police Moore was not home.

Police say they asked an older woman who was also at the residence if they could look around, they eventually found Moore in the living room attempting to leave.

Officials say police then placed Moore in handcuffs and found several credit/debit cards and drivers licenses with all different names on them in his wallet.

Police say Moore claimed that his name was Julian Knight, which was the ID in the wallet police found.

Officials say after police found Moore’s real ID behind Knight’s ID he was then transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Police say when Moore was being searched they found a white powdery substance in his sock that later tested positive for fentanyl.

The affidavit states that two of the debit/credit cards that police found were reported stolen and had both observed fraudulent activity to their bank accounts.

Police say Moore was booked in Vanderburgh County Community Corrections and charged with fraud, theft, counterfeiting/forgery, identity deception, and possession of a controlled substance.

