Andy Zirkelbach resigns as Central HS Football Head Coach

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central High School is looking for a new head football coach, after Andy Zirkelbach resigned from the position. This is according to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, who posted the position on its EVSC jobs site, Thursday.

Zirkelbach went 2-18 in his two seasons leading the Bears’ program.

Whoever the Bears’ new head coach is, will become Central’s third head coach in the last six seasons. Since Andy Owen stepped down after the 2017 season, Troy Burgess, Sean Coultis, and then Zirkelbach, have each served as head coaches.

The Bears really struggled last fall, going 0-10, as they scored just 26 points, while getting shut out 7 times.

Zirkelbach was previously an assistant for two seasons at Reitz, before taking over at Central. Before that, he had actually been on the Bears’ staff for nearly a decade, serving as defensive coordinator on the 2018 Class 4A state runner-up team.

He was also the head football coach at Princeton, from 2006-09.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

