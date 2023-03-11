Aces Baseball blanked by Blue Raiders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Middle Tennessee State starter Jaden Hamm tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout on Friday, and Blue Raider lead-off man JT Mabry went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, as MTSU took the opener from the visiting University of Evansville baseball team, 2-0, at Reese Smith Jr. Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“We spoiled a great start today from Nick Smith, and their starter put together a three-pitch mix today that we couldn’t handle,” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “Big game tomorrow to get back into this series.”

After Hamm set the tone in the first inning by sending the Purple Aces down in order, MTSU got all of the offense it would need for the day on just six pitches. Mabry led off the frame with a line-drive to right that just got past a diving Eric Roberts in right field and rolled all the way to the warning track for a triple. He then trotted home three pitches later on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Brett Coker to give MTSU a 1-0 lead.

From there, Hamm and Smith traded scoreless frames on the mound until the sixth inning. UE sophomore center-fielder Ty Rumsey opened the sixth inning with Evansville’s only hit of the day on a bouncing ball over the mound. UE would put runners on the corners with one out, but Hamm was able to get a double-play ground ball to get out of trouble and maintain a 1-0 lead. Mabry then worked a one-out hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the inning and scored on a double by Coker to push the MTSU lead to 2-0.

Evansville would bring the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, but Hamm struck out UE junior catcher Brendan Hord to end the threat and the contest. It was a fitting end of the day for Hamm (3-1), who struck out 11 men while walking three in the complete-game victory.

Smith (1-3) was the tough-luck loser for Evansville, as he allowed the two runs on six hits while striking out five in 7.0 innings of work. At one point in the contest, Smith set down 11 MTSU hitters in order.

With the win, Middle Tennessee State improves to 7-6 on the season, while Evansville sees its record even at 7-7. The two teams will continue the series on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., with UE sending senior LHP Tyler Denu (1-0, 3.45 ERA) to the mound. Saturday’s game can be seen live on ESPN+.

