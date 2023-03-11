14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been an update in a 14 News Investigation.
A former law enforcement officer in Kentucky is facing several charges.
As previously reported back in January, Stefon Douglas resigned from the Morganfield Police Department.
Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says Douglas took around $500 from a man at a traffic stop.
Douglas is now being charged with theft.
Chief Deibler says the man Douglas stole from came asking for his money, and a case number was never entered into evidence.
Deibler also says when asked about taking money, Douglas lied about it twice.
Douglas is charged with three counts of theft under $1,000 and four counts of official misconduct.
Officials say a judge has signed a summons and Douglas hasn’t been officially arrested.
