Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct

Morganfield Police
Morganfield Police(Morganfield Police Department)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been an update in a 14 News Investigation.

A former law enforcement officer in Kentucky is facing several charges.

As previously reported back in January, Stefon Douglas resigned from the Morganfield Police Department.

[Previous: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named]

Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says Douglas took around $500 from a man at a traffic stop.

Douglas is now being charged with theft.

Chief Deibler says the man Douglas stole from came asking for his money, and a case number was never entered into evidence.

Deibler also says when asked about taking money, Douglas lied about it twice.

Douglas is charged with three counts of theft under $1,000 and four counts of official misconduct.

Officials say a judge has signed a summons and Douglas hasn’t been officially arrested.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Heidi Carter.
Sentencing pushed back for woman found guilty on murder, rape charges
Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Parents concerned over social media posts depicting students fighting on school grounds in...
Parents concerned after videos of students fighting posted to social media
New Equestrian Search and Rescue Division introduced in Union County
New Equestrian Search and Rescue Division introduced in Union County
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains
Human bones were found at an EWSU construction site in late February.
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains