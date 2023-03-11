14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been an update in a 14 News Investigation.

A former law enforcement officer in Kentucky is facing several charges.

As previously reported back in January, Stefon Douglas resigned from the Morganfield Police Department.

[Previous: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named]

Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says Douglas took around $500 from a man at a traffic stop.

Douglas is now being charged with theft.

Chief Deibler says the man Douglas stole from came asking for his money, and a case number was never entered into evidence.

Deibler also says when asked about taking money, Douglas lied about it twice.

Douglas is charged with three counts of theft under $1,000 and four counts of official misconduct.

Officials say a judge has signed a summons and Douglas hasn’t been officially arrested.

