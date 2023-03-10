Windy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy, and colder as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Wind chills will sink into the mid to upper 30s behind sharp northwest winds. Tonight, it is mostly cloudy and colder as low temperatures sink into the lower 30s.

Saturday, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as high temps hover near 50-degrees. Saturday night, cloudy with steady rain as lows sink into the upper 30s.

Sunday, scattered rain ending early then overcast skies as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s.

