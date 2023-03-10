Trial dates set for Central athlete facing rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trial dates have been announced for a Central High School teenager facing multiple charges, including rape during his review hearing.

Back in December of 2022, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was arrested after being accused of rape.

According to court documents, on Friday Pokorney’s trial dates were set for:

Counts 1,4,6- Trial is October 23 at 8 a.m.

Counts 2,5,7- Trial is November 13 at 8 a.m.

Counts 3, 8- Trial is December 11 at 8 a.m.

Pokorney is being charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and three counts of domestic battery.

His attorney has asked for four of the counts to be dismissed.

