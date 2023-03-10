Polar Plunge
Trial dates set for Central athlete facing rape charges

Luke Pokorney
Luke Pokorney(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trial dates have been announced for a Central High School teenager facing multiple charges, including rape during his review hearing.

Back in December of 2022, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was arrested after being accused of rape.

According to court documents, on Friday Pokorney’s trial dates were set for:

  • Counts 1,4,6- Trial is October 23 at 8 a.m.
  • Counts 2,5,7- Trial is November 13 at 8 a.m.
  • Counts 3, 8- Trial is December 11 at 8 a.m.

Pokorney is being charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and three counts of domestic battery.

[Previous Story: Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance]

His attorney has asked for four of the counts to be dismissed.

