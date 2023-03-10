Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson for I-69 Crossing work

By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As progress continues on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, transportation officials say some short-term closures will be needed next week to accommodate delivering large concrete beams to the site of the new bridges that will carry future I-69 traffic over Canoe Creek.

The concrete girders are large horizontal beams that will support the decks of the new bridges. The girders are nearly 140-feet-long and 6-feet tall. Each weighs nearly 80 tons. There are 7 girders in each of the two bridges.

To accommodate delivery of the large beams, drivers should expect a lane closure on US 41 and some temporary rolling closures the week of March 13.

What to Expect

  • US 41 North between KY 351 and US 60: single lane closure, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
  • US 41 North between KY 351 and US 60: rolling full closures of up to 15 minutes, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • US 60 East between Richardson Avenue and Barrett Boulevard: rolling closures of up to 15 minutes between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Intersection of Barrett Boulevard and US 60: Flaggers will temporarily close the intersection in all directions to move the large beams through the area.

The closures are expected Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17.

Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

