Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Heidi Carter.
Sentencing pushed back for woman found guilty on murder, rape charges
Brandon Artis
Verdict reached in second trial for man accused of murder

Latest News

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
Daylight saving time: Don't lose sleep over the time change
U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say