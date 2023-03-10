Tell City Police stepping up patrols for school bus safety

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are increasing patrols this spring to help make sure students stay safe when traveling to and from school.

They say, over the next few weeks, officers will be set up along bus routes and in school zones where they will be on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving.

The overtime patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

“Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” said Chief of Police Derrick Lawalin. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up in an attempt to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.”

The department joins more than 200 police agencies for the spring enforcement campaign.

School buses have several highly visible indicators to let drivers know when to stop. Chief Lawalin stated, “The only way you’re going to miss those—the activated stop arm and flashing lights—is if you’re on your phone or not paying attention to the road. That choice can be deadly.”

Police are urging drivers to slow down, pay attention to the road, and to never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

This applies to all roads with one exception - highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or grassy median. On those roads, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction and a serious offense. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days (for the first offense) or up to 1 year (for the second).

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.