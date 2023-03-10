Polar Plunge
Reitz senior Will Kirkland crowned Week 9 POTW after huge sectional outing

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz senior Will Kirkland was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 11,502 votes.

[READ MORE: Reitz boys basketball wins second sectional title in three seasons]

In the Class 4A sectional championship game last weekend, Kirkland tallied 18 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds in the Panthers’ 64-53 win over Jasper.

The Panthers will face Jennings County in the regional championship at Seymour on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. EST.

