Reitz senior Will Kirkland crowned Week 9 POTW after huge sectional outing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz senior Will Kirkland was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 11,502 votes.

In the Class 4A sectional championship game last weekend, Kirkland tallied 18 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds in the Panthers’ 64-53 win over Jasper.

The Panthers will face Jennings County in the regional championship at Seymour on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. EST.

