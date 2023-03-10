Polar Plunge
READI Funding holds $153 million in investments for southern Ind.

(WNDU)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana First READI Region provided updates on 19 economic development projects approved to receive funding.

The group announced that its $15 million READI award will leverage as much as $153 million in additional investments throughout the region.

According to a release, the Indiana first region includes Harrison, Knox, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Officials say the projects include nine housing developments across all five counties, resulting in more than 290 single-family homes, and 180 apartments. That’s $7.5 million for public infrastructure, and $101 million in local public and private investments.

A release shows there are six economic and workforce development projects being funded, which accounts for $5.6 million of READI funding, and will hold another $50 million in local investments. These projects include workforce training for health careers, industrial park improvements and a case study for previously mined lands.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

