EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man went to the hospital after police say a crash involving two cars occurred on Thursday night.

This happened near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Walnut Street just before 8 p.m.

Evansville police say a FedEx truck rear-ended a small two-door car.

The driver of the car was injured, but not significantly.

