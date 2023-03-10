Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Heidi Carter.
Sentencing pushed back for woman found guilty on murder, rape charges
Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

3 arrested in Owensboro on multiple drug charges
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
Crafts made from fallen trees at Angel Mounds
Crafts made from fallen trees at Angel Mounds
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
Crafts made from fallen trees at Angel Mounds
Crafts made from fallen trees at Angel Mounds