Other agencies step up to help while VCSO buries fallen deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office spent Thursday laying one of their own to rest, departments from around the area jumped at the chance to help out Sheriff Noah Robinson and his deputies.

Their neighbors in the West, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and his staff were no different.

“I sent an email out to the guys, and it was instantaneous. I had seven guys that said, ‘we want to help,’” says Latham.

So on Thursday, Sheriff Latham and his team held down Evansville’s west side, rolling patrols around the University of Southern Indiana and the surrounding areas, keeping up with any runs or assistance required.

It’s a situation that Latham holds close to his heart, remembering the outreach when they had a deputy shot in 2021.

“We were bruised and battered for a while, and still are,” says Latham, “but in efforts of giving back, they know how important it is, and they all stepped up to do that.”

He says there were departments from four counties over offering their help.

“It’s traumatic in all means of the word, and when someone else is able to give a reaching hand and provide that additional support, that’s the main goal here is to relieve them of that pressure and help out any way we can,” explains Latham.

Sheriff Latham says he and his deputies will be heading back to Posey County once the funeral and services are wrapped up, but they will be on call, just like they know that Vanderburgh County would be if they need anything.

“As the bible says, when one person’s down, you bend over and pick them up,” says Latham, “regardless if it’s law enforcement, regardless of what the situation is, that should be our goal as a human to help when someone needs it.”

Sheriff Latham says enforcement is a family, and just as they were once lifted up in a time of need, they were glad to do the same.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.