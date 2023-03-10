Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPS votes in favor of new security system for school entrances

OPS votes in favor of new security system for school entrances
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools got the green light to move forward with implementing a new security system at the entrance of all middle and high schools in the district following Monday’s juvenile gun incident.

[PREVIOUS: OPD recovers handgun from juvenile at Owensboro Middle School]

OPS Public Information Officer Jared Revlett says the board voting in favor of the new security system means students and staff can expect another layer of security coming to their schools in the near future.

“One of the big arguments that you hear about metal detectors is it’s not going to stop somebody that still wants to come in and inflict harm,” said Revlett. “And you know, unfortunately that’s true. Again, it’s not a be-all-end-all, it’s not a perfect solution, but what it does is deter people from getting those into the building to begin with.”

Revlett says there’s an ongoing conversation around upping security in schools that’s lasted over six months now. He says the “Threat Detection System” will work to decrease the number of threats in schools across the district. Fire arms, brass knuckles, knives and other weapons with heavy metals will be picked up by the new system, Revlett says.

He says a focus group with OPS high school students helped district officials gather feedback on the new system. According to officials, many of the students confirmed they were accepting of the system.

Revlett says students and staff should feel safe in classrooms and during basketball games alike.

“I think adding this to that will allow people to feel safer coming to those events, coming to our schools for different things and just being a part of the school family,” said Revlett. “Safety is always a constant top priority for us and so we’re still going to continue to learn and see what’s going on not only across the state but across the country.”

Revlett says the school system hopes to implement this security system as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker

Latest News

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on...
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with injuries on St. Joseph Ave.
"The Pill That Kills" focuses on how people's lives have been uprooted in the Tri-state...
14 News Special Report: The Pill that Kills Pt. 2
Other agencies step up to help while VCSO buries fallen deputy
Other agencies step up to help while VCSO buries fallen deputy