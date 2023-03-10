OPS votes in favor of new security system for school entrances

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools got the green light to move forward with implementing a new security system at the entrance of all middle and high schools in the district following Monday’s juvenile gun incident.

[PREVIOUS: OPD recovers handgun from juvenile at Owensboro Middle School]

OPS Public Information Officer Jared Revlett says the board voting in favor of the new security system means students and staff can expect another layer of security coming to their schools in the near future.

“One of the big arguments that you hear about metal detectors is it’s not going to stop somebody that still wants to come in and inflict harm,” said Revlett. “And you know, unfortunately that’s true. Again, it’s not a be-all-end-all, it’s not a perfect solution, but what it does is deter people from getting those into the building to begin with.”

Revlett says there’s an ongoing conversation around upping security in schools that’s lasted over six months now. He says the “Threat Detection System” will work to decrease the number of threats in schools across the district. Fire arms, brass knuckles, knives and other weapons with heavy metals will be picked up by the new system, Revlett says.

He says a focus group with OPS high school students helped district officials gather feedback on the new system. According to officials, many of the students confirmed they were accepting of the system.

Revlett says students and staff should feel safe in classrooms and during basketball games alike.

“I think adding this to that will allow people to feel safer coming to those events, coming to our schools for different things and just being a part of the school family,” said Revlett. “Safety is always a constant top priority for us and so we’re still going to continue to learn and see what’s going on not only across the state but across the country.”

Revlett says the school system hopes to implement this security system as soon as possible.

