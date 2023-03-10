Henderson man sentenced to just over 12.5 years in prison for drug trafficking

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was sentenced Thursday to just over 12.5 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in October of 2021, 43-year-old Jason Elder was arrested for possession of over 164 grams of methamphetamine the with intent to sell it.

Officials say Elders was on supervised release from a previous drug trafficking charge when he committed this crime and also received an additional one year for the supervised release violation.

Authorities say Elder’s total sentence is just over 13.5 years in federal prison. Following his prison sentence, Elder he will serve five years of supervised release.

“Individuals like the defendant, who plan to flood Western Kentucky communities with poisonous substances, will face lengthy federal prison sentences,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “Working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to focus federal resources on drug traffickers as we strive to increase public safety in the Western District.”

The case was investigated by the FBI Owensboro Satellite Office and the Kentucky State Police.

