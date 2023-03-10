Henderson Co. outlasts Simon Kenton in 2OT thriller at KHSAA Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team survived and advanced in epic fashion at the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament on Thursday night.
The Colonels came out on the other side of a double-overtime thriller, pulling out a 56-54 victory over Simon Kenton in their opening-round game at Rupp Arena.
Henderson County will square off against Mercy in the state quarterfinals on Friday night.
Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.
