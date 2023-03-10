Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Deputies from across the Tri-State came together to pay their respects to Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

Over 100 law enforcement members came together for the procession alone.

A man charged with felony murder in Evansville has been found guilty.

The jury reaching that decision after over 3 hours of deliberation.

In Owensboro, schools are voting in favor of new metal detectors.

Officials say it comes at a time when safety for students is a top priority.

Developing out of Evansville, officials say human remains were discovered at the construction site on Vine Street.

The coroner saying that this is actually not that uncommon.

