3/10 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Deputies from across the Tri-State came together to pay their respects to Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

Over 100 law enforcement members came together for the procession alone.

A man charged with felony murder in Evansville has been found guilty.

The jury reaching that decision after over 3 hours of deliberation.

In Owensboro, schools are voting in favor of new metal detectors.

Officials say it comes at a time when safety for students is a top priority.

Developing out of Evansville, officials say human remains were discovered at the construction site on Vine Street.

The coroner saying that this is actually not that uncommon.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

