Friday After 5 organizers announce special headliner for 27th season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers with ‘Friday After 5′ have announced that the Owensboro Symphony will headline this year’s event.

This will be the first time ever that the symphony has headlined ‘Friday After 5′.

The Owensboro Symphony’s Summer Salute will make their return on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. on McConnell Plaza.

Organizers say the symphony is also featuring special guests Rockapella.

“Summer Salute is a great opportunity for the whole community to enjoy the music of the Owensboro Symphony and we could not be happier to be performing at Friday After 5.” said Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO.

Summer Salute is a free community event.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot at the Atmos Amphitheater on McConnell Plaza to enjoy this family friendly concert.

According to a release, there will be an opportunity to upgrade the concert experience with VIP seating.

$1,000 - Conductor’s Circle will provide a VIP experience that includes a table for eight with dinner provided by Lure Seafood and Grille and table service for cash bar, 20% discount at the Hampton Inn and Suites Downtown Waterfront (subject to availability), access to private restrooms, and parking.

$500 - Reserved Seating includes table and chairs for eight.

To reserve tables, call 270-684-0661 or visit OwensboroSymphony.org.

