Forest Park senior Amber Tretter among finalists for Indiana Miss Basketball

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park senior Amber Tretter has another accolade to add to her collection.

[PREVIOUS: Senior class of seven strong leads Forest Park girls basketball to state title]

The two-time state champion was named as one of five finalists for the 2023 Indiana Miss Basketball award on Thursday.

The Miami (Ohio) commit finished off her senior campaign averaging 15.8 points, nine rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 blocks and two steals per game.

She was also this year’s recipient of the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award for Class 2A.

Tretter wrapped up her decorated career ranked second in school history for points (1,345) and rebounds (803), as well as first for blocks (175) and third for steals (201).

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

