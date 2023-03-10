Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC launching program to give students free college credit

EVSC launching program to give students free college credit
By Caroline Klapp and Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program just announced by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation with the goal of giving future teachers a head start on their college education.

It’s called the Academy of Future Educators.

Starting next year, 25 juniors and seniors will take part in the program.

Students will study elementary education with a professor from the University of Southern Indiana.

They will also get to work as a teacher aide in EVSC classrooms.

Upon graduation, these students will earn 18 hours of college credit for free.

B.J. Watts, the executive director of OptIn who oversees the program, says the EVSC has done similar programs with skilled trades, but this is their first time offering an education-based one.

“As great as education is, we don’t always do a great job of promoting our own industry,” Watts said. “That is the point of the Academy of Future Educators. teachers impact every single profession of this community, so I think everyone understands how important it is to have truly passionate, talented, qualified people in our classrooms and this is a step in the right direction.”

Watts says next week, leaders will begin visiting all the high schools in the EVSC to tell rising juniors about this program.

It’s estimated to save students more than $13,000 in tuition.

Students will have to apply.

Requirements for students include having a minimum 2.75 GPA, two recommendation letters from teachers, as well as write an essay.

The deadline to apply is April 13.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker

Latest News

Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
EPD: Person struck by car on St. Joseph Ave.
EPD: Person struck by car on St. Joseph Ave.
EVSC launching program to give students free college credit
EVSC launching program to give students free college credit
Police: Man hurt following two-car wreck in Evansville
Police: Man hurt following two-car wreck in Evansville