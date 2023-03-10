EVSC launching program to give students free college credit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program just announced by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation with the goal of giving future teachers a head start on their college education.

It’s called the Academy of Future Educators.

Starting next year, 25 juniors and seniors will take part in the program.

Students will study elementary education with a professor from the University of Southern Indiana.

They will also get to work as a teacher aide in EVSC classrooms.

Upon graduation, these students will earn 18 hours of college credit for free.

B.J. Watts, the executive director of OptIn who oversees the program, says the EVSC has done similar programs with skilled trades, but this is their first time offering an education-based one.

“As great as education is, we don’t always do a great job of promoting our own industry,” Watts said. “That is the point of the Academy of Future Educators. teachers impact every single profession of this community, so I think everyone understands how important it is to have truly passionate, talented, qualified people in our classrooms and this is a step in the right direction.”

Watts says next week, leaders will begin visiting all the high schools in the EVSC to tell rising juniors about this program.

It’s estimated to save students more than $13,000 in tuition.

Students will have to apply.

Requirements for students include having a minimum 2.75 GPA, two recommendation letters from teachers, as well as write an essay.

The deadline to apply is April 13.

