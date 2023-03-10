Dumpster fire spreads smoke into Evansville apartment building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say the residents of Schnutte Towers had to be evacuated for about three hours Thursday.

They say a dumpster caught fire before 9 a.m., and the smoke made it’s way up the trash chute into the building.

Officials say nobody was hurt, but they needed a few hours to ventilate the building.

All residents were allowed back inside.

