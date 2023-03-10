Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with injuries on St. Joseph Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Thursday night.

Dispatch says it happened near the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

The call originally came in around 6:47 p.m.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker

Latest News

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
OPS votes in favor of new security system for school entrances
OPS votes in favor of new security system for school entrances
"The Pill That Kills" focuses on how people's lives have been uprooted in the Tri-state...
14 News Special Report: The Pill that Kills Pt. 2
Other agencies step up to help while VCSO buries fallen deputy
Other agencies step up to help while VCSO buries fallen deputy