Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with injuries on St. Joseph Ave.
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Thursday night.
Dispatch says it happened near the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Avenue.
The call originally came in around 6:47 p.m.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.