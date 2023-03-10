Polar Plunge
Crafts made from fallen trees at Angel Mounds

By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees at Angel Mounds Museum are taking advantage of all the fallen tree limbs from recent storms.

Program Developer Andrew Naugle held a workshop to teach the public about history, how to identify trees, knife safety and more.

Participants also learned how to make “boat” and “berry” style baskets out of white pine tree bark.

Naugle says this craft is a great way to learn more about nature with others in the community.

“This is a good opportunity to have that for other people and turn that into a craft session,” Naugle said. “And so it becomes very multidisciplinary when you get to bring in the chance to really dig in your hands into the plants, and getting a feel for the material around you. getting connected to the actual plant we’ve got here, which is white pine.”

Andrew explains that fallen trees can also be used in making friction fires.

That will be taught in the next workshop.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

