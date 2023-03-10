Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cloudy and rainy weekend

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Friday and temps in the 40s were a reminder that Spring doesn’t officially arrive for another week and a half.  Clouds remain overnight and we will drop into the lower 30s on Saturday morning.  Mostly cloudy Saturday with rain moving in during the afternoon.  Highs will briefly touch the lower 50s.  A few rumbles of thunder possible Saturday night.  Rain should taper off by early Sunday.   Continued cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.  Mainly dry for the first part of next week.  Highs in the middle 40s on Monday and Tuesday.  Mid 50s on Wednesday.   Thursday will be our warmest day next week as south winds kick temps into the lower 60s.   More rain likely on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Heidi Carter.
Sentencing pushed back for woman found guilty on murder, rape charges
Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

3/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Windy, Colder
14 First Alert 3/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/9 at 10pm