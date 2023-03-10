Cloudy and rainy weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Friday and temps in the 40s were a reminder that Spring doesn’t officially arrive for another week and a half. Clouds remain overnight and we will drop into the lower 30s on Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy Saturday with rain moving in during the afternoon. Highs will briefly touch the lower 50s. A few rumbles of thunder possible Saturday night. Rain should taper off by early Sunday. Continued cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Mainly dry for the first part of next week. Highs in the middle 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Mid 50s on Wednesday. Thursday will be our warmest day next week as south winds kick temps into the lower 60s. More rain likely on Friday.

