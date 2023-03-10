Affidavit: Woman arrested after firing gun at group of people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after being accused of shooting at a group of people on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, that woman is 43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough.

Police say they were called to Kathleen Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.

They say when they arrived on scene they spoke with the victims, and learned one of them previously worked with Kimbrough. That victim told police that earlier in the day Kimbrough punched them several times in the head. Kimbrough then left the scene.

Officers say the victim then met up with a group of people at a house on Kathleen Ave, which is near where Kimbrough lives.

According to an affidavit, Kimbrough pulled a gun and shot it twice at the group of people.

Police say Kimbrough admitted to shooting the gun in an attempt to scare off the group. She also told police she understood that is was a mistake and not self-defense.

Kimbrough was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is facing:

Attempted battery - Committed with a deadly weapon

Criminal recklessness - Committed with a deadly weapon

Battery resulting in bodily injury

