Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Woman arrested after firing gun at group of people

43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough
43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after being accused of shooting at a group of people on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, that woman is 43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough.

Police say they were called to Kathleen Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.

They say when they arrived on scene they spoke with the victims, and learned one of them previously worked with Kimbrough. That victim told police that earlier in the day Kimbrough punched them several times in the head. Kimbrough then left the scene.

Officers say the victim then met up with a group of people at a house on Kathleen Ave, which is near where Kimbrough lives.

According to an affidavit, Kimbrough pulled a gun and shot it twice at the group of people.

Police say Kimbrough admitted to shooting the gun in an attempt to scare off the group. She also told police she understood that is was a mistake and not self-defense.

Kimbrough was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is facing:

  • Attempted battery - Committed with a deadly weapon
  • Criminal recklessness - Committed with a deadly weapon
  • Battery resulting in bodily injury
43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough
43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker
Heidi Carter.
Sentencing pushed back for woman found guilty on murder, rape charges
Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Henderson man sentenced to just over 12.5 years in prison for drug trafficking
school bus
Tell City Police stepping up patrols for school bus safety
Luke Pokorney
Trial dates set for Central athlete facing rape charges
READI Funding holds $153 million in investments for southern Ind.