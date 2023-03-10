Polar Plunge
3 arrested in Owensboro on multiple drug charges

(None)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, three people arrested in Owensboro are facing multiple drug charges.

Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say that they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, arrested 71 year old Irvin Clark and 67 year old Michael Acton at a residence in Owensboro.

Authorities say that 45 year old Kelley Lopez was present when officials went to talk to Clark and Acton and was arrested on possession charges.

Clark and Acton are additionally facing drug trafficking charges.

