Woman found guilty on murder, rape charges set to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman found guilty in a murder, rape, and confinement trial is scheduled to be sentenced.

A jury found Heidi Carter guilty on all charges last month after deliberating for nearly 10 hours.

Carter was arrested in 2021 after police say a couple she had met online were beaten by her boyfriend, Carey Hammond.

Police say Hammond later raped the woman and killed Timothy Ivy before being killed by police.

The jury found her guilty on three charges of confinement, two charges for rape, and one charge for murder.

