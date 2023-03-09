West Side Nut Club donates $3K to Evansville South Baseball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A community youth baseball league is getting an extra boost after a rough 2022 season.

On Wednesday, the West Side Nut Club presented Evansville South Baseball with a check for $3,000.

[PREVIOUS: New president of Evansville South Baseball named]

Right now, the former league president and secretary are facing charges.

Eric Cooper was charged with felony forgery and theft. His wife, Heather Buckman Cooper, has also been charged with theft.

Eric is accused of stealing money from the league and using it at Bally’s Casino, gas stations and ATMs.

We previously reported these arrests in a 14 News Investigation in August 2022.

“We saw your story on 14 News, and the next night we had a board meeting and got together,” said Jeff Thompson, secretary of the West Side Nut Club. “And we thought it was a great organization, great opportunity, and we wanted to help the kids out.”

This donation makes a combined $200,000 that Nut Club officials have invested in community youth sports.

Evansville City Council Rep. Missy Mosby says it will go a long way.

“They said what can we do to help you to make sure these kids get to play,” Mosby said. “So we’re going to make sure these families who paid the money last year, come out, let’s play ball. West Side Nut Club has paid for your fee.”

“I just want to say thank you to everything they’ve done, and all the people who’ve chipped in,” said Myshawn Brooks, president of Evansville South Baseball. “And it’s going to change lives.”

Brooks says more than 50 kids have already signed up. Click here to register for the upcoming season.

Eric Cooper’s jury trial is set for March 20.

