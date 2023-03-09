Vanderburgh Co. child recalls being saved after climbing 80 feet up tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, Olivia Burgener received a nightmare of a call.

Her 11-year-old, Swayzie Blocker, was stuck in a tree.

[PREVIOUS: Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville]

“I kept on climbing, and I climbed to the very top, and then I looked down and I realized how tall I was, and that I couldn’t reach the one underneath me. So that’s how I got stuck,” explains Blocker.

Blocker had thrown one shoe off to see how high she was, and the other had slipped.

So she was 80 feet in the air, no shoes on, for roughly two hours.

She was so high up, the 55-foot ladder couldn’t even reach her.

Burgener says the 80-foot number reported by officials is a little misleading.

Blocker says she actually reached the top before getting stuck on the way down. So at one point, it was likely she was closer to 100 feet or more in the air.

Being a former firefighter herself, 14 News asked Burgener what was on her mind when she got the call about her daughter trapped in a tree.

“Only Swayzie. Only Swayzie would do something like this. I had numerous people literally text me and assume correctly that this was my daughter. She’s a daredevil,” says Burgener.

“She was, she was way up there. I mean I have a picture that she just looks like a blob,” says Burgener, “and the only thing you can see was her bright pink socks.”

With the work of several emergency crews, the rescue was on.

“She was calm, cool, and collected, and that’s everything she’s not,” says Burgener, “so, we kept yelling up at her and making sure she was okay and telling her to stay out and don’t move and they were on their way, and she did just that.”

After hours of work, Burgener was treated to a sweet reunion, hugging her daughter.

Blocker says she’s hoping to join the ropes team at school. She also says she’s done with trees for a while.

Forever a climber though, we asked if this would be the last tree she climbed.

Blocker responded with a resounding no.

After being rescued from the tree, Burneger says Blocker had to visit the hospital.

Blocker says other than a headache and some soreness, she’s good to go.

