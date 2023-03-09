Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. child recalls being saved after climbing 80 feet up tree

Vanderburgh Co. child recalls being saved after climbing 80 feet up tree
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, Olivia Burgener received a nightmare of a call.

Her 11-year-old, Swayzie Blocker, was stuck in a tree.

[PREVIOUS: Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville]

“I kept on climbing, and I climbed to the very top, and then I looked down and I realized how tall I was, and that I couldn’t reach the one underneath me. So that’s how I got stuck,” explains Blocker.

Blocker had thrown one shoe off to see how high she was, and the other had slipped.

So she was 80 feet in the air, no shoes on, for roughly two hours.

She was so high up, the 55-foot ladder couldn’t even reach her.

Burgener says the 80-foot number reported by officials is a little misleading.

Blocker says she actually reached the top before getting stuck on the way down. So at one point, it was likely she was closer to 100 feet or more in the air.

Being a former firefighter herself, 14 News asked Burgener what was on her mind when she got the call about her daughter trapped in a tree.

“Only Swayzie. Only Swayzie would do something like this. I had numerous people literally text me and assume correctly that this was my daughter. She’s a daredevil,” says Burgener.

“She was, she was way up there. I mean I have a picture that she just looks like a blob,” says Burgener, “and the only thing you can see was her bright pink socks.”

With the work of several emergency crews, the rescue was on.

“She was calm, cool, and collected, and that’s everything she’s not,” says Burgener, “so, we kept yelling up at her and making sure she was okay and telling her to stay out and don’t move and they were on their way, and she did just that.”

After hours of work, Burgener was treated to a sweet reunion, hugging her daughter.

Blocker says she’s hoping to join the ropes team at school. She also says she’s done with trees for a while.

Forever a climber though, we asked if this would be the last tree she climbed.

Blocker responded with a resounding no.

After being rescued from the tree, Burneger says Blocker had to visit the hospital.

Blocker says other than a headache and some soreness, she’s good to go.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 8 tornadoes confirmed
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

West Side Nut Club donates $3K to Evansville South Baseball
West Side Nut Club donates $3K to Evansville South Baseball
"The Pill That Kills" focuses on how people's lives have been uprooted in the Tri-State...
14 News Special Report: The Pill That Kills
Owensboro leaders considering amending smoking ordinance
Owensboro leaders considering amending smoking ordinance
Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville
Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville