USI men’s basketball accepts bid to compete in CBI tournament

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The college basketball season isn’t done yet for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball program.

After its first-round loss in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last week, USI accepted its invitation to compete in the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday.

The Screaming Eagles (16-16) became eligible for the postseason tournament based on their final record, as well as their participation in the Gotham Classic to kick off the season.

After competing with the likes of Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green back in November, USI’s participation in the Gotham Classic guaranteed a spot in the CBI since the team ended the year with a .500 record or better.

USI is the first program to publicly accept an invitation to the single-elimination, 16-team tournament.

The CBI is slated to be held from March 18-22 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The official bracket will be released Sunday after the NCAA and NIT fields are set.

