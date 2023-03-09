Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

3/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Thursday is the funeral for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

Officials say there are traffic alerts you need to be aware of for the procession.

New overnight, Kentucky Senator and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall.

A spokesperson said it happened while he was at a private dinner.

A woman found guilty in a murder and confinement trail is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Police saying Heidi Carter was arrested in 2021 after a couple she had met online were beaten by her boyfriend.

In a 14 News update, We now know more about the girl who got stuck in a tree in Vanderburgh County.

Her mom now saying she’s just glad that she is alright.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Structure fire in Posey Co.
Dispatch: Structure fire in Posey Co.
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

Latest News

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral for VCSO deputy set for Thursday
3/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
3/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Asian jumping worms invading Tri-State gardens
Asian jumping worms invading Tri-State gardens
Gov. Beshear presents money in Union Co.
Gov. Beshear presents $16 million in Henderson and Union Counties