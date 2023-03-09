Reitz boys basketball wins second sectional title in three seasons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz boys basketball program secured its second sectional title in three seasons in head coach Austin Brooks’ first year at the helm.

The Panthers finished the regular season tied for second place in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference with a 7-2 conference record. On its road to regionals, Reitz defeated Castle, Central and Jasper in the 4A sectional round, ultimately surviving and advancing with a senior-led force.

”Coach Brooks brought us all together one day and asked how much we wanted it, and we wanted it, so we just kept working and working,” Reitz senior Jayden Sanders said. “We’re a really tight group from the coaches all the way to Marvin our manager. It was amazing to win with Coach Brooks in his first year, he’s going to keep winning.”

Brooks credits the team’s success down the stretch to its growth as a unit.

“At times we were down, at times we were up, that’s part of the growth process, so now we’re here and we’re really excited to get this opportunity.,” Brooks said. “We’re going to maximize this moment. You get lessons out of basketball, so we’re going to make sure they get these lessons and make sure they understand it’s bigger than basketball.”

Reitz will take on Jennings County in the 4A regional championship at Seymour on Saturday afternoon.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

