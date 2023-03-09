Polar Plunge
Police: 2 people lead officers on high-speed chase in Hopkins Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people from Bremen are now in custody after police say they led officers on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers saw a suspected stolen car on Grapevine Road at around 11:50 a.m.

Police say 32-year-old Whitney Stobaugh began driving the car erratically, and then officers tried to stop her but she drove off.

Stop sticks were eventually used to end the pursuit around the 115-mile marker on Interstate 69, officials say.

According to police, a passenger with multiple warrants, identified as 36-year-old Anthony Curtis, ran from the car before eventually getting apprehended by officers.

Stobaugh was arrested on the following charges:

  • DUI
  • Fleeing/Evading Police
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Drug Paraphernalia (Possess)
  • Traffic Violations

Curtis was arrested on the following charges:

  • Fleeing/Evading (On Foot)
  • Unlawful Imprisonment
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Giving Officer False Identifying Information

