Perry Co. man charged with child molestation

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County man is now in custody on a child molestation charge.

According to Indiana State Police, Nathan Bary of Cannelton was arrested after an investigation that started with a complaint to the Cannelton Police Department on Tuesday.

ISP officials say troopers were eventually called and they arrested Bary after interviewing him.

Troopers say this case is not closed and potentially more charges could be issued against Bary.

