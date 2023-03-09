Owensboro man facing assault charge in connection to shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in February.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they have arrested 23-year-old Timothy Hinton for first-degree assault.

Back on Feb. 25, police say they responded to a single-car crash on West Fifth Street where someone in the car had been shot.

OPD officials say they also received a call to West Third Street for another person shot.

Police say the two victims were in the same car when they were shot.

Both were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting an investigation into the shooting, OPD officials say they determined Hinton as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

He’s currently being held at the Daviess County Jail.

