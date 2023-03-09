Owensboro Catholic upsets Bowling Green to advance in KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Aces are dancing in the Bluegrass State.

The Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team defeated Bowling Green in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament, winning 54-51 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Aces trailed 19-18 at the break, but used that as momentum heading into the second half.

Karmin Riley hit clutch threes and led the Aces with 16 points and five assists. Plus, Aubrey Randolph hit two key free throws to solidify the victory, bringing the Aces’ lead to four points with 12.5 seconds left in the game.

Owensboro Catholic will take on Sacred Heart in the state quarterfinal round at Rupp Arena on Friday morning.

Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST.

