MPD: Man, woman arrested after caught driving stolen vehicle

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges after police say she was caught driving a stolen vehicle.

They say that happened Wednesday just before noon.

The Madisonville Police Department says an officer saw the suspected stolen car on Grapevine Road when it made an abrupt turn without using a turning signal.

They say that driver was identified as 32-year-old Whitney Stobaugh.

According to a police report, Stobaugh started speeding, and when police tried to stop her she drove off.

Eventually, police say stopsticks were used to end the chase.

MPD says a passenger with multiple warrants, 36-year-old Anthony Curtis ran from the car.

Both Curtis and Stobaugh were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.

Whitney Stobaugh (Hopkins County Jail)

Anthony Curtis (Hopkins County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.