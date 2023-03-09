Polar Plunge
MPD: Man, woman arrested after caught driving stolen vehicle

Anthony Curtis and Whitney Stobaugh
Anthony Curtis and Whitney Stobaugh(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges after police say she was caught driving a stolen vehicle.

They say that happened Wednesday just before noon.

The Madisonville Police Department says an officer saw the suspected stolen car on Grapevine Road when it made an abrupt turn without using a turning signal.

They say that driver was identified as 32-year-old Whitney Stobaugh.

According to a police report, Stobaugh started speeding, and when police tried to stop her she drove off.

Eventually, police say stopsticks were used to end the chase.

MPD says a passenger with multiple warrants, 36-year-old Anthony Curtis ran from the car.

Both Curtis and Stobaugh were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.

Whitney Stobaugh
Whitney Stobaugh(Hopkins County Jail)
Anthony Curtis
Anthony Curtis(Hopkins County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

