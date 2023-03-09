Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some work for their owner.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Structure fire in Posey Co.
Dispatch: Structure fire in Posey Co.
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

Latest News

Heidi Carter.
Woman found guilty on murder, rape charges set to be sentenced
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
STILLS: Scientists revive a ‘zombie’ virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Man who killed 4 during Houston drug robbery faces execution
North Korea has conducted more weapons demonstrations in 2023 including test launches of an...
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Funeral for VCSO deputy set for Thursday