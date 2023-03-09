EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of late afternoon rain with high temps in the lower 50s. Tonight, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s. However, the severe weather threat will remain well south of the area.

Friday, cloudy, windy, and colder as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Wind chills will sink into the mid to upper 30s behind sharp northwest winds. Friday night, mostly cloudy and colder as lows sink into the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.