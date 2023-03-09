KSP: Evansville man involved in deadly crash in Floyd Co.

IVEL, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville, Indiana man was involved in a deadly wreck earlier this week, officials say.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Kentucky reported a crash on U.S. 23 in Ivel.

KSP officials say 26-year-old Nathan Egler of Evansville was driving on the roadway when 65-year-old James Boyd of Garrett, Kentucky walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

Our sister station WYMT reports Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

