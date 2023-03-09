Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP: Evansville man involved in deadly crash in Floyd Co.

KSP: Evansville man involved in deadly crash in Floyd Co.
KSP: Evansville man involved in deadly crash in Floyd Co.(Associated Press)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEL, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville, Indiana man was involved in a deadly wreck earlier this week, officials say.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Kentucky reported a crash on U.S. 23 in Ivel.

KSP officials say 26-year-old Nathan Egler of Evansville was driving on the roadway when 65-year-old James Boyd of Garrett, Kentucky walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

Our sister station WYMT reports Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 8 tornadoes confirmed
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

Police: 2 people lead officers on high-speed chase in Hopkins Co.
Police: 2 people lead officers on high-speed chase in Hopkins Co.
Police: 2 people lead officers on high-speed chase in Hopkins Co.
Police: 2 people lead officers on high-speed chase in Hopkins Co.
Jury finds man guilty in connection to Evansville hotel standoff
Jury finds man guilty in connection to Evansville hotel standoff
Nathan Bary Mugshot
Perry Co. man charged with child molestation