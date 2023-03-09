Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jury deliberating in second trial for man accused of murder

Brandon Artis
Brandon Artis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, closing arguments began in the second trial for a man accused of murder in Vanderburgh County.

Brandon Artis is accused of killing Trey McGillicudy in a home on Ravenswood Drive in August of 2022.

Our 14 News reporter in the courtroom now says jury deliberations began around 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

A mistrial was previously declared back in February and his new trial began earlier this week.

During Wednesday’s testimony, the lead detective, the person who called 911 and a witness to the shooting were questioned.

[Previous Story: Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville]

The defense pointed out facts that had changed in their stories, while the state said the witnesses are under a lot of stress.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Structure fire in Posey Co.
Dispatch: Structure fire in Posey Co.
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

Latest News

Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Police escort leaves for church ahead of Deputy Hacker's funeral
Police escort leaves for church ahead of Deputy Hacker's funeral
Escort for Deputy Hacker arrives at church ahead of funeral
Escort for Deputy Hacker arrives at church ahead of funeral