Jury deliberating in second trial for man accused of murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, closing arguments began in the second trial for a man accused of murder in Vanderburgh County.

Brandon Artis is accused of killing Trey McGillicudy in a home on Ravenswood Drive in August of 2022.

Our 14 News reporter in the courtroom now says jury deliberations began around 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

A mistrial was previously declared back in February and his new trial began earlier this week.

During Wednesday’s testimony, the lead detective, the person who called 911 and a witness to the shooting were questioned.

The defense pointed out facts that had changed in their stories, while the state said the witnesses are under a lot of stress.

