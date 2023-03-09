Polar Plunge
Harrison graduate Chris Lowery named Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year

Southern Illinois head coach Chris Lowery during the first half of a college basketball game...
Southern Illinois head coach Chris Lowery during the first half of a college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2007, in Carbondale, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(WIBW)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Harrison basketball standout Chris Lowery was announced as the first-ever Big Ten Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award winner on Tuesday.

In his first season as an assistant coach for the Northwestern men’s basketball team, Lowery helped lead the Wildcats (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) to an unexpected second-place finish in the conference standings.

Widely regarded as a defensive specialist, Lowery has been credited for elevating Northwestern’s play on that side of the court. The Wildcats allowed only 62.3 points per game this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 18th in the country.

Prior to his time at Northwestern, Lowery spent the last decade on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State. He also served as head coach at Southern Illinois from 2004-12.

Lowery was a standout player at Harrison High School and was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

