Funeral for VCSO deputy set for Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the funeral for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

Deputy Hacker died last week after falling ill during an training exercise.

Ahead of the funeral, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be lowered to half-staff across the county.

[Previous Story: Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker]

While the funeral is going on, the Evansville Police Department will be responding to calls for deputies.

The Warrick, Spencer, and Posey County Sheriff’s Offices will also be helping out.

Those officials are also encouraging people to lower flags in recognition of his death and his family’s sacrifice.

Traffic delays are expected due to the funeral route.

A police escort is expected to leave Boone Funeral Home on Washington Avenue around 9 a.m. and head westbound.

From there, officials say they will head north on Highway 41 to State Road 57.

Then, the escort will go to Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.

Public visitation will start at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

General public seating will open up around 4:30 p.m., with the public service beginning at 5 p.m.

Our 14 News crew will be streaming the funeral on our streaming platforms.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.