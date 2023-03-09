Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with two prior robbery convictions has been sentenced to federal prison for an armed robbery in Evansville.

According to a release, 33-year-old Darion Cartwright plead guilty to an armed robbery that happened at Circle K on South Kentucky Avenue.

Officials say Cartwright was also in illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

They say that happened back in July 2019.

According to court documents, Cartwright entered the convenient store and robbed an employee at gunpoint. After pulling out a gun and threatening the employee, Cartwright walked away with about $365.

Officers say later that evening, they were dispatched to an apartment complex after a caller told them Cartwright had forced her to drive him to get a rental car. The victim says Cartwright threatened her, and used her information to rent a vehicle.

Court documents show police then went to Cartwright’s apartment to execute a search warrant. After a brief stand-off with a SWAT team, Cartwright came out of the apartment and was arrested.

Cartwright was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

