EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen

Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a fraud investigation in Evansville.

Officials say the investigation revealed several individuals were involved in the fraud scheme, and Jeremy Birdwell was the leader.

According to an affidavit, it all began back in September of 2022 when Crane Credit Union became suspicious of a possible fraud ring at their Evansville location. The bank began watching and monitoring accounts soon after.

Investigators say they found that four people who hold accounts with the bank were working together to commit the fraud.

They say 19-year-old Jessica Birdwell, Shawn Clark, 19-year-old Abbie Peerman, and 27-year-old Ashley Mercer all opened accounts and then deposited fraudulent checks into them.

According to officials, $8,119.50 was stolen in the scheme.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website shows Jessica Birdwell, Peerman and Mercer were all arrested and booked on $750 bonds. They have since bonded out.

Jessica Birdwell
Jessica Birdwell(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
Abbie Peerman
Abbie Peerman(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
Ashley Mercer
Ashley Mercer(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

