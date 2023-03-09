Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill

Average card holder has $5,500 in debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt reached a record high of $986 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While making the minimum payment can be tempting, particularly if you’re on a tight budget, Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said that will only lengthen the amount of time it will take to get out of debt.

“The typical formula, there is just 1% of the balance plus interest, and that’s not nearly enough,” Rossman explained. “You have the average credit card debt, which is about $5,500, according to TransUnion. If you only make minimum payments at the average interest rate, you’ll be in debt for about 17 years and you’ll pay about $7500 in interest.”

Rossman had several tips to tackle significant credit card debt:

  • Pay as much as you can above the minimum amount due
  • Consider transferring debt from high interest rate cards to a lower or zero rate promotional card
  • Research non-profit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International, which can help you create a debt management plan
  • For those with good credit, low-rate personal loans can offer rates as low as 7% over the life of the loan
  • Most importantly: do something. Any action to attack your debt is a move in the right direction.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has guides on managing debt, consolidating credit card debt, and finding a credit counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Structure fire in Posey Co.
Dispatch: Structure fire in Posey Co.
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

Latest News

A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
‘They’re awesome’: Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers
A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
'They're awesome': Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers
Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Felon with 2 prior robbery convictions sentenced to federal prison