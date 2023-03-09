Polar Plunge
Cool temps and showers to finish the week

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers move into the Tri-State on Thursday afternoon and evening.   Rain will end overnight and temps will drop into the middle 30s on Friday morning behind the cold front.  Mainly cloudy for Friday and the weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s.   Another weather maker will arrive late Saturday and trigger some showers and possible thunder late in the evening through early Sunday morning.  Dry weather next week, but a bit cooler than the average for March.  Highs will stay in the middle 40s on Monday and Tuesday, then climb into the middle 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

