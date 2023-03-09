Asian jumping worms invading Tri-State gardens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gardeners may need to pay attention to the type of worms in their flower beds this spring.

Asian jumping worms are an invasive species that will strip the land of nutrients for flowers and other plants to grow. These worms have been found in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

Asian jumping worms are easy to identify since they are bigger and move more wildly than the common European worms. Asian jumping worms primarily travel through soil, which can spread their eggs without being noticed.

Purdue University educators say to be more aware of the plants you buy this spring to prevent the spread of these worms.

”The best thing you can do is buy your plants locally,” said Abby Heidenreich, Ag and Natural Ressources Extension Educator at Purdue University. “When you do buy plants or you do buy them online, wash the roots before you plant them, dispose of the soil they came in – which is kind of a different practice than we’re used to with plants – but if you wash the roots and make sure you don’t transfer any of that soil, that’s a good way to prevent the transfer of those cacoons and eggs.”

If you find Asian jumping worms in your garden, researchers recommend trapping them in a plastic bag or tarp and leaving them out in the sun.

People can report finding these worms to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

